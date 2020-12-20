6,244 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

LFUS opened at $251.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day moving average is $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $253.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

