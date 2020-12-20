6,288 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,255 shares of company stock worth $6,123,800. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

