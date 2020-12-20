$648.00 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $648.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the lowest is $635.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $652.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,745,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,361. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

