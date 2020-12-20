$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $89.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.67 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $342.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 766,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

