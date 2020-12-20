Abyss (ABYSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,048.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $46,048.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00366450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025752 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

