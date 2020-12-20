Abyss Market Capitalization Reaches $2.95 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $46,048.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00366450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

