ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $2,328,834.76 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

