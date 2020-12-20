Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

