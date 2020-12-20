AdEx Network Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $31.85 million and $5.55 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,908,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,765,887 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

