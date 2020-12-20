Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

