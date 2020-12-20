Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of AAV opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.82.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

