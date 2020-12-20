Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.77. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 916,666 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

