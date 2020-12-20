Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,399.96 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $700.00 and a 12 month high of $2,414.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,956.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,729.59.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

