Aeron Reaches Market Cap of $140,613.17 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Aeron has a total market cap of $140,613.17 and $61,968.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00365004 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025777 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

