Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 95.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,204 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 36.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 274,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 29.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.89 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock worth $1,165,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

