Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Afya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 224,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Afya by 25.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.