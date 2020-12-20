AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

