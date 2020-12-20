Agora, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 23rd (NYSEMKT:API)

Agora’s (NYSEMKT:API) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Agora had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Agora (NYSEMKT:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

