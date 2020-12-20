Air Canada’s (ACDVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

