Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $108.54. 4,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. Airbus has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

