Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Down 6.5%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 589,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 169,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.