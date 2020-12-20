Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 7,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

