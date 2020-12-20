Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CEO Louis Md Brenner Sells 103,116 Shares

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALNA stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

