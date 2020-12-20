Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 1,417,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 929,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Specifically, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

