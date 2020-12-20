ALLY (ALY) Market Cap Reaches $977,181.63

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One ALLY token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $977,181.63 and $11,580.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00055460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00365586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025619 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official website is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.