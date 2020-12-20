Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.03. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 19,660 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.55 million and a PE ratio of -35.71.

In other news, Director James Duane Poliquin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,196,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,708,109.36.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

