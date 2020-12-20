Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 9,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMOT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 315,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 161,286 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,044,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 274,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

