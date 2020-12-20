Alphacat Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,237.39 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $910,237.39 and approximately $95,489.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00799444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00175986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00118434 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

