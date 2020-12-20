Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

