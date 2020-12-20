Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$562.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.55%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

