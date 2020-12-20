Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 4,405 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $397,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

