American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

