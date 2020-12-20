American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOUT. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. On average, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

