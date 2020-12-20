AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,660,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,936 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,428. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

