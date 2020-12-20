Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

