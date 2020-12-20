Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.