Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after buying an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 1,162,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

