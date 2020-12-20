Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $341.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.70 million and the lowest is $327.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $370.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. 615,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,961. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

