Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.20 million to $200.50 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $232.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $845.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 418,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,841. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

