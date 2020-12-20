Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $271.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.80 million and the lowest is $264.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 497,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,001,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,736. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.