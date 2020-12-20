Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

