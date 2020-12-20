Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,546. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

