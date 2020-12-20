Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $165.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $165.57 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $671.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.42 million to $672.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.83 million, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $663.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. 690,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,743. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

