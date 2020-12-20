Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $341.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $370.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 615,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,961. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

