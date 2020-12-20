Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.29 billion and the lowest is $10.75 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $43.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.46 billion to $43.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $45.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 4,709,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

