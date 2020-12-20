Analysts Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. 96,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $514.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

