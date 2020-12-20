Analysts Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Target Price at $137.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th.

BR opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $154.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,378 shares of company stock worth $28,961,356. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

