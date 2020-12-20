Analysts Set Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Target Price at $41.50

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Camden National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

