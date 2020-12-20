Analysts Set Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Price Target at €62.08

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.08 ($73.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €54.08 ($63.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.91 and a 200 day moving average of €56.44. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.