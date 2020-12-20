Analysts Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $38.00

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 619,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,046. The company has a market cap of $901.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.06 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inogen by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

